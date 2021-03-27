Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in March

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NICH remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.
About Nitches
