Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in March

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NICH remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

