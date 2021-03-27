NIX Market Cap Hits $14.61 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. NIX has a market cap of $14.61 million and $106,288.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,187.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.22 or 0.03047358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.00327604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.77 or 0.00898376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00396075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.36 or 0.00354816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00232917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,965,995 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.