Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

NMR opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

