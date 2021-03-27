Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $508.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $353.00 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $533.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.