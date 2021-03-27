Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after buying an additional 583,399 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,518,000 after buying an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $102.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

