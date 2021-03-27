Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,180,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,113,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,888,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

