Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,255,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 393,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 222,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 212,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.