Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 635 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

