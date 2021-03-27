Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.