Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,803 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Honda Motor worth $36,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

