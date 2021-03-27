Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.70

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.70 and last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 97092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

