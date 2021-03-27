Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NFRMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Nufarm has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.