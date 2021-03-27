Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1,829.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00057807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00231918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.54 or 0.00874854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00073770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030950 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

