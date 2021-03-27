NULS (NULS) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $91.98 million and $55.42 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00058617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00228744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.54 or 0.00853605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00032051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.