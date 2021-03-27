Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of MSCI worth $211,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $424.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.29 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.18 and its 200 day moving average is $399.78.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

