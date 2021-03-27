Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 385,184 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,624,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $205,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $140.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.80.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

