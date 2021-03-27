Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $115,496.64. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,391.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,159,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 66,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,493. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

