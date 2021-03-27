One68 Global Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,919,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 460,185 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otonomy by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,434. The company has a market cap of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of Otonomy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIC. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

