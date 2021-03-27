One68 Global Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

One68 Global Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,754 shares during the period. Acacia Communications comprises 5.8% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. One68 Global Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Acacia Communications worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 173,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 765.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 455,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACIA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Acacia Communications stock remained flat at $$114.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,785 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

