OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OPKO Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 988,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 361,146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 986,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 45.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.46 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

