Oppenheimer Comments on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APTO. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.91 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

