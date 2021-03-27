Opus Price Tops $0.0042 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Opus has a market capitalization of $594,175.53 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.23 or 0.00615206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

