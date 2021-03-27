Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

ORCL stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

