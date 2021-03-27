ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ORBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.62. 3,632,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,748. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,231 shares of company stock worth $827,513. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 65,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ORBCOMM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

