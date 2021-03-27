O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $535.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $535.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $496.45.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $506.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $283.59 and a fifty-two week high of $507.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $19,753,447. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

