Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.55. Organogenesis shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 2,039 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

