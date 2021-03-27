Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$24.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.06.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.47. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$3.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.