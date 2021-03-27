Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,516 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $73,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.37.

BABA traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,030,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $614.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.