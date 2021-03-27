Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.34 Million in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,803,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaws Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. 306,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,839. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

