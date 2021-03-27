Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 1.60% of Seaport Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,663,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,348,000.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Smith purchased 5,314 shares of Seaport Global Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,661.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGAM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 118,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,866. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

About Seaport Global Acquisition

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

