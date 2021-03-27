Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $283,000 Investment in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERESU. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERESU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 1,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,576. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

