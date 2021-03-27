Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PACV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 6,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,450. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

