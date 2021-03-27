Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PACV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 6,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,450. Pacific Ventures Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit