Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 1,416.7% in March

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,416.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PRKA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.64.
