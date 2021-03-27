Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 1,416.7% in March

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,416.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRKA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.64.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

