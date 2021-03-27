Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

