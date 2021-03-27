Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $132.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

