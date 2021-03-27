PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,108 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,217,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.