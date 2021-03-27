PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 109.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 464,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

