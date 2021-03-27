Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Reaches $6.52 on Top Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be bought for $6.52 or 0.00011645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $142.10 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00058030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00230960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.07 or 0.00877136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00073850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00030783 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

