Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mar 27th, 2021

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the February 28th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

PXPHF stock remained flat at $$11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

