Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the February 28th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
PXPHF stock remained flat at $$11.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.
About Pexip Holding ASA
Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.