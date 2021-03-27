Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.20

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.18, with a volume of 10946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cormark lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.34.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.70.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.