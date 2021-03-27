Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 177.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $111.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

