Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $52.94 million and approximately $86,930.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

