Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Up 842.4% in March

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 842.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 million, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.