Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $4.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. 303,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

