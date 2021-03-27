Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Aptiv by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $140.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.