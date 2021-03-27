Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $203.08 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $137.52 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.28.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

