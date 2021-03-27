Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 5,325 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

