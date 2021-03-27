Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) PT Raised to $60.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

