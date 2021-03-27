Presearch (PRE) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and approximately $748,456.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Presearch Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

