Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $8,031,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

